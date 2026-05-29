Bhubaneswar: CM’s Public Grievance Cell to remain open on June 1

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will conduct public grievance hearing on June 1 (Monday) at the old government primary school premises in Unit-2 Ashok Nagar.

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As informed by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) through a post on X, the CM’s Public Grievance Cell in Bhubaneswar will remain opened since 8 AM on Monday and the applicants who had already registered in advance for the grievance hearing scheduled earlier on April 27, 2026, can attend the hearing on June 1.