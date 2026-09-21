Bhubaneswar: CJP’s Saurav Das reviews school environment and facilities, interacts with students

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Bhubaneswar: As part of the ‘School Thik Karo Abhiyan’ of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), its co-convenor Saurav Das reviewed environment and facilities in two schools of Bhubaneswar and interacted with some students today.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, Saurav Das said, “As students are the future of our country, they need proper environment and education. But the infrastructure and facilities of the schools in our country are in very poor conditions, which is very unfortunate. Therefore, CJP has launched the ‘School Thik Karo Abhiyan’ to audit and put pressure on the system to make the school environment and facilities proper.

“As part of the ‘School Thik Karo Abhiyan,’ I visited two schools here today. But in one of the schools we were not allowed to enter possibly the school authorities came to know about our visit. We were told to get permission from the concerned authorities to enter and inspect the school,” he informed.

“However, when we visited the Harihar Vidyapith School where the primary and higher secondary students study and interacted with the students, we were told and I myself found the toilets in very poor conditions. Proper hygiene should be maintained in school toilets,” he added.

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The CJP Co-convenor also informed that he will meet the protesters and those on hunger strike under the banner of Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) protesting against school textbook irregularities.

BJD leader Manmath Kumar Routray, NYCS State Convenor Md Manwar Alli along with others had accompanied Saurav Das.