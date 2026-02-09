Bhubaneswar: Car falls off bridge, falls on houses of slum, driver narrowly escapes, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A horrific accident occurred in the early hours of today morning in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. A car fell off the Sishu Bhawan overbridge, crashing into a tree and landing on houses in a slum area below.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was traveling on the overbridge when it lost control and crashed into the barricade, falling 10 feet down onto the houses below. The impact was severe. However, the driver has narrowly escaped.

“The car just fell from the bridge and landed on our house. We were lucky to be alive,” said a resident of the slum area.

The driver of the car, whose identity has not been revealed, narrowly escaped with minor injuries.

The police reached the spot promptly, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Bhubaneswar has witnessed several such accidents in the past, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and safety measures on the city’s roads.

