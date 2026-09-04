Bhubaneswar: Car Catches Fire near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the area near Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 in the capital city of Odisha on Friday evening after a car reportedly caught fire on the roadside.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place on the road near the school. After receiving information about the fire, a fire service team rushed to the spot.

Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control and extinguish the flames. The car was found standing on the roadside when the fire service personnel arrived.

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The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the vehicle are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

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