Bhubaneswar: Bunty and Bablu gang vandalize fast food shop, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The capital city is once again terrorized by Bunty and Bablu gang. The gang have created menace in the Bhagwanpur area, under Tamando police station limits.

Reportedly, the miscreants vandalized a fast food shop and attacked employees with swords, leaving two seriously injured.

Three vehicles are also damaged by the ex-convicts. An FIR has been lodged by the shop owner in this connection. Police have identified the perpetrators following CCTV footages of the area and started an investigation to arrest the convicts. Bunty has several cases registered against him in the past.

Advertisement

Watch the video here: