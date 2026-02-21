Bhubaneswar: Brown sugar worth Rs 37 lakh seized while being smuggled from Jaleswar, 3 held, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: 3 notorious brown sugar mafias from Jaleswar have been arrested in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The Special Crime Unit arrested them for illegal trading of brown sugar.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Khan, Sheikh Irshad Mohammed and Muna Khan. All three are from Jaleswar area.

As per the information, the illegal Brown sugar consignemnt was coming to Bhubaneswar from Jaleswar. The Commissionerate Police’s Special Crime Unit caught it while it was being smuggled to the capital.

Earlier, the police seized 400 grams of brown sugar in Bhubaneswar. During its investigation, these mafias came under the police scanner. They were constantly being monitored.

Today, 370 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 37 lakh were seized from the accused. Two bikes and four mobile phones were also seized.

