Bhubaneswar minor boy death case, urban development minister asks for report by evening

Bhubaneswar: The Urban Development Minister has asked for a reports in the evening in the matter of the Bhubaneswar boy falling in drain and dying. The Smart City of Bhubaneswar has a number of open drains. The Urban Development Minister reviewed the situation. He has has met the family members of the deceased.

Minister Krishnachandra Mohapatra said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. The BMC Commissioner has been directed to review the situation and submit the report by evening. An answer has been sought as to why the barricading and slabbing did not take place. The minister said that action will be taken within seven days after receiving the report. Within three days, all the open drains will be slabbed and barricaded. The Minister further said that it is the government’s responsibility to protect people’s lives.

It is worth mentioning here that, in a tragic incident a eight-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday. According to reliable reports, the minor boy was a resident of Unit-III Masjid Colony in the temple city. Immediately the locals informed the police. The police reached the spot along with the ODRAF rescue team.

Later, the boy was rescued from Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar and had been rushed to the hospital. But, the boy breathed his last and was declared dead by the doctors of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the death of a minor boy who died after being swept away in an open drain in Bhubaneswar and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep grief over the death of the boy identified as S K Rajesh and extended his sympathy to the bereaved family members. Besides, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next kin of the deceased minor boy. The CM directed to pay the money from the State Disaster Response Fund.