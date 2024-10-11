Bhubaneswar: Body of youth recovered from Tapoban forest, family claims murder

Bhubaneswar: The body of a youth was recovered from the Tapoban forest in the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha on Friday. The body was found in the Tapoban forest located by the side of the National Highway under Bharatpur Police Station limits. His family members have claimed it to be a case of murder and demanded justice.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Gouda from Tapoban slum. He was earning livelihood by working as a mason.

As per reports, yesterday night this thing happened. There is no injury mark in the body. However, police has suspected that he has hold an electric wire before death. Since transgender persons roam in this area at night, family has claimed that it is a case of murder.

After getting information about the death, hundreds of people crowded the place. Bharatpur Police have reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police have said that after post mortem everything will be clear. Further investigation of the case is underway.