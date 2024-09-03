Bhubaneswar: Biker stabbed following argument over vehicle overtaking, critical

Bhubaneswar: A youth sustained critical injuries after he was stabbed with a sharp weapon by two men in Saheed Nagar area of Bhubaneswar this evening.

A heated argument took place between the biker and a car rider over vehicle overtaking on Maharshi College Road under the Saheed Nagar Police station limit of the State Capital City.

Their argument turned uglier, when the car driver with the help of another person, who was traveling with him, reportedly got down of the four-wheeler and stabbed the bike rider with a sharp weapon leaving him critically injured and fled the scene.

The injured biker was rescued by some people and was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Saheed Nagar Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.