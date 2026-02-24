Bhubaneswar-Baripada Air taxi service likely to begin from March

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Air taxi service from Baripada to Bhubaneswar will start. Air taxi service is going to start from the first week of March.

Today, a trial run was conducted by Pawan Hans Company in this regard. After the trial landing, the employees of Pawan Hans Company discussed with the district police and the district tourism department. This service will be available from Baripada Police Line Helipad to Bhubaneswar Airport.

Advertisement

Discussions have been held with the state commerce, transport and tourism department. Arrangements have been made to bring tourists from Bhubaneswar to Baripada and arrange accommodation at Lulung in the foothill area of Shimlipal.

As a result of this service, the district’s tourism will get a boost that will also promote commercial development in Mayurbhanj district. Initially, the helicopter service will fly for 4 to 5 times a month.