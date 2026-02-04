Bhubaneswar Azad Nagar Bomb Blast Case: Prime accused dies

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the bomb blast incident in Azad Nagar under Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar, the prime accused of the case Shahnawaz Mallik, alias Muffi, has died on Wednesday.

According to sources, Mallik succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. At least seven cases were filed against him for various crimes.

The Bhubaneswar bomb blast occurred on January 27 in the Airfield police station area, where a crude bomb exploded unexpectedly while being assembled in a house.

