Bhubaneswar army major case: 5 member crime branch team reach Bharatpur police station

By Sudeshna Panda
Major misbehaves with police personnel

Bhubaneswar: In the controversial Bhubaneswar army major case, a five-member crime branch team reached Bharatpur police station.

A Kolkata major and his female friend allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel in an inebriated state at the Bharatpur police station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on September 15.

The accused has been identified as Gurubansh Singh, working as a major at 22 Sikh Regiment Kolkata and his female friend. As per reports, Gurubansh along with his female friend attacked at the female constable, two Sub-inspectors and two constables with sharp weapon in an inebriated state inside the police station.

A liqour bottle was found inside the Major’s car. Both have been accused of misbehaving with the police by entering the police station. The police have detained two people and sent them for medical examination. More details awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Odisha Governor’s Son Misbehaves With ASO, Protests Staged By Political Parties
You might also like

More than 30 lakh pakka houses distributed by PM Modi in Bhubaneswar

Group clash in Puri, house bombed see detailed reports here

PM Modi launches Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar

PM Modi arrives at Bhubaneswar, to launch Subhadra Yojana today