Bhubaneswar Architect-Engineer found dead: Dowry harassment alleged

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident an Architect-Engineer was found dead in the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday. She was found hanging in her house at Pandav Nagar under Badagada Police limits.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rosalin Behera.

As per the information received, the body of the architect engineer woman was found hanging at her house in Pandav Nagar, Bhubaneswar, under the Badagarh police limits.

The deceased, Rosalin, was a private company employee who had given birth to a child last month. She had been married for only a year.

The woman’s family has alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry. The Badagada police station has seized the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for a post-mortem.

