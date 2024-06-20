Bhubaneswar apartment Fire: trapped couple rescued and hospitalised

Bhubaneswar: In the Bhubaneswar apartment fire incident that happened early this morning, the trapped couple has been rescued and hospitalized, said latest reports in this regard.

According to reports, the fire at the apartment in Patia are of Bhubaneswar was brought under control and extinguished. The fire broke out in the house number 803 in the 8th floor of the apartment.

In 45 minutes, the fire brigade managed to control the terrible fire and rescued many people. It was a close save for the people of the apartment. It is worth mentioning here that elderly people have fallen ill due to the severe smoke that emanated from the massive fire. However they have been provided first aid and now their condition is said to be stable.

The fire is believed to have started due to a short circuit.

According to the information from the fire officer Abani Swain, “the news of the fire came in at 6:30 am. It was on the 8th floor of the apartment. The fire was extinguished with the help of in-built fire system and is now completely under control. Some people have become ill due to heavy smoke. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment.”