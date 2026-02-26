Bhubaneswar: Ammonia gas leaks from cold storage in Aiginia, locals panic, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A sudden ammonia gas leak was reported at Mahavir Cold Storage in Aiginia, Bhubaneswar, Odisha yesterday night, sending locals into a panic. The incident occurred around 12:45 am, with residents complaining of a strong, pungent smell and experiencing burning sensations.

As per the information received, after the locals pungent smell and eye burning sensation following the gas leak they immediately informed the fire services department.

Accordingly, fire brigade teams swiftly responded to the emergency. Initially, one fire brigade team was deployed, later nine more teams were deployed. And with 10 teams deployed to the scene by 5 am, they managed to bring the gas leak under control.

“The situation is slowly coming under control, but it’s still not safe to enter the cold storage,” said a fire official.

Advertisement

The cold storage facility has been closed for the day, and authorities are investigating the cause of the leak.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Bridegroom elopes with girlfriend hours before his marriage with another girl