Bhubaneswar: Ambulance crashes into house in Daspalla late at night, pet dog killed

Daspalla: In a shocking incident late at night, an ambulance rammed into a house along the Khordha Balangir National Highway No. 57 in Daspalla of Odisha.

According to reports, the ambulance was traveling from Bhubaneswar towards Boudh-Phulbani when it lost control and crashed into the roadside house of Babula Gantayat in Daspalla late last night. The impact caused significant damage to the house.

Babula’s elder daughter sustained minor injuries in the accident, while the family’s pet dog died on the spot. A bicycle and several household items were also completely destroyed in the crash.

Local residents said that frequent accidents occur on the national highway between Buguda and Buguda Colony under Daspalla block due to the absence of speed breakers. They have demanded that the authorities construct speed breakers on the stretch to prevent further loss of life and property.

