Bhubaneswar: Ama Bus Windows Smashed In Stone Pelting By Agitating Online Drivers, Police Detain Protesters, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The protest by online cab drivers at Master Canteen turned violent on Wednesday after clashes broke out between drivers and police, leaving several vehicles damaged.

According to eyewitnesses, as police were detaining agitators, some protesters began pelting stones. In the melee, the window panes of an ‘Ama Bus’ were completely shattered. A police vehicle was also reportedly damaged.

The area briefly turned into a battleground with both sides engaged in a heated confrontation.

The protest is part of a 3-day strike by Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar over a 7-point charter of demands.

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On Wednesday, agitating drivers blocked roads at Master Canteen, a prominent and busy area in the Odisha capital and the main entrance to Bhubaneswar Railway Station. They parked autos and cars, bringing traffic to a standstill from Railway Station to Airport.

To disperse the crowd and clear the roadblock, police resorted to a lathi charge. App-based cab services remained suspended in the twin cities for the third consecutive day, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.