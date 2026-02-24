Bhubaneswar: Ama Bus inspected 28,700 times, 7 lives lost within a year

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Ama Buses have been inspected more times than there are hours in a year. Taking precautions to prevent accidents, the department has conducted 28,700 inspections of Ama Buses, functional over Odisha, within a year.

The speed limit for Ama Bus has been fixed. Instructions are issued to keep the speed of electric buses within 35 km/h. For diesel buses, the speed is set at 40 km/h this year, and for buses running on highways, the limit is 50 km/h. Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra provided this information as a written reply in the Assembly.

Ama Bus has claimed 7 lives within a year all over Odisha. The highest number of deaths occurred in Bhubaneswar with 6 fatalities, with 1 death in Cuttack.

Similarly, 8 people have been critically injured in Ama Bus accidents in a year. While the highest number of 4 people were critically injured in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur recorded one critical injury each. Although a convenient mode of public transport, the buses have been at the centre of controversies due to recklessness of drivers in the last couple of years.