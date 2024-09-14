Bhubaneswar: All schools, colleges in BMC area to remain shut on September 17

Bhubaneswar: All the schools and colleges in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will completely remain shut on September 17, 2024. This is due to the PM’s visit to Odisha.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha to launch the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on 17th September.

For this, huge traffic congestion is expected on roads in the capital city. In view of this, all the schools and colleges of Bhubaneswar will be completely closed on that day, a press note from the CMO read on Saturday.

Apart from that, the state government has decided that the first half of the government offices will be closed on that day on September 17.

