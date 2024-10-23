Bhubaneswar airport suspends flight operations due to Cyclone Dana, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar airport (Biju Patnaik International Airport) has announced to suspend flight operations for two days due to Cyclone Dana.

According to Bhubaneswar airport Director Prasanna Pradhan, the flight services will be suspended from 1700 hrs (5 PM) on 24th October to 0900hrs (9 AM) on 25th October due to cyclone DANA.

No flights will either land or take-off from the Biju Patnaik International Airport until the weather gets clear post the landfall of the cyclone, Pradhan added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over Eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 23rd October, over the same region near latitude 17.2° N and longitude 88.9°E, about 420 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 450 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 500 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.