Bhubaneswar Airport operates normally today, no Flight cancellations amidst Cyclone Montha, watch

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport in the capital city of Odisha is functioning normally today. No flight was cancelled today amidst cyclone Montha. Although the capital city is experiencing cloudy weather with rain, the situation at Bhubaneswar International Airport remains normal. No flights have been cancelled today, and the airport is operating as usual.

As per information, Cyclone Montha has weakened after making landfall. Hence, gradually situation is getting normal though alerts have been issued for heavy rainfall in certain districts of Odisha.

Earlier, a few flights had been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to heavy rain and low visibility during the cyclone. These included 30 IndiGo flights, 2 Air India flights, and 5 Air India Express flights.

Additionally, East Coast Railway had cancelled 43 trains running through Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from October 27th till today, in view of the cyclone. However, the situation has currently returned to normal, and all trains are running via the Cuttack station route. The weather has also improved.

