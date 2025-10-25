Bhubaneswar Airport DGM arrested after allegations of cheating and exploitation
The air-hostess of a private airline company lodged a police complaint against Umakant Patel, the Bhubaneswar airport DGM
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar airport DGM Umakant Patel was allegedly arrested today by the Commissionerate Police.
He was arrested after the air-hostess of a private airline. She had filed a complaint in the airport police station on Diwali.
He was arrested under the case number 370/25 and was court forwarded.