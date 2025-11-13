Bhubaneswar AG Square traffic post to be removed, two-level road to be constructed to ease traffic congestion

Bhubaneswar: The traffic post at AG Square will be removed and two-level road – one underground and one elevated- will be constructed to ease traffic congestion, informed Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today.

Speaking to the media persons about the state government’s larger urban mobility plan to solve the traffic problem in the State capital city, the Minister informed that elevated corridor will be set-up to connect Kalpana, Khandagiri, and Jaydev Vihar to Nalco Square.

Harichandan also informed that a preliminary Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the elevated corridor has already been prepared with the aim to decongest Bhubaneswar.

The Works Minister further informed that 20 new routes will be constructed at major locations of Bhubaneswar to address the growing traffic issues.

He also informed that the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) will soon go paperless.