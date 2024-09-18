Bhubaneswar: 5 Police personnel suspended for misconduct to Army Major in Bharatpur PS

Bhubaneswar: As many as five police personnel including the former IIC of Bharatpur Police Station in the capital city of Odisha have been suspended in the matter of gross misconduct by Police to an Army Major and his fiancée.

Odisha Police DG took this action in the case of police misconduct to Army Major Guruwant Singh and his fiancée Ankita Pradhan at Bharatpur police station on Saturday night.

Ex-IIC of Bharatpur PS Dinakrushna Mmishra, SI Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath and Constable Balaram Hansda have been suspended from service for dereliction of duty and misconduct. All these cops were placed in Bharatupur PS.

Crime Branch DSP Narendra Behera conducted an investigation and submitted a preliminary report to the DGP. Action taken on the basis of this report. A departmental disciplinary inquiry will also be conducted against the suspended cops.

The crime branch team is likely to record statement of Major Gurbant Singh and his fiancée today.

As per report, on Saturday Gurbant and his fiancée were attacked by some miscreants under Bharatpur police station area in ​​Bhubaneswar at midnight. Later, they went to Bharatpur police station to lodge complaint against the miscreants. However, instead of arresting them, the cops of Bharatpur police station allegedly misconducted the Army Major and his fiancée.

