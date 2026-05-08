Bhubaneswar: 5 Arrested in Balianta Mob Lynching Case; GRP Constable Killed

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Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested five persons in connection with the mob lynching of a GRP constable in Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Bhingarpur under Balianta Police Station limits.

Saumya Ranjan Swain, a GRP constable from Odaspur posted in Cuttack for 12 years, and his friend Om Prakash Rout were riding a bike when they were allegedly involved in a collision with a scooty ridden by two women. The women accused the duo of misbehaving and attempting to run them over.

Following the woman’s screams, locals gathered at the spot. Despite police being informed, the agitated mob allegedly tied Swain and Rout to a tree and brutally assaulted them with wooden planks and bamboo sticks before police arrived.

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A video of the assault has since gone viral on social media.

Swain sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Om Prakash Rout remains in critical condition and is fighting for his life.

Police have registered two separate cases in this connection. The first is based on the woman’s complaint against Swain and Rout. The second is a murder case filed on the complaint of Swain’s family.

Five people have been arrested so far. CCTV footage from the area is being examined.