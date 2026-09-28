Bhubaneswar: 3 Minors Go Missing After Going To Tuition, Rescued

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Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed in Chandrasekharpur area after three minor boys went missing after going for tuition classes on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the three students, residents of Sitanath and Adarsha Basti under Chandrasekharpur police limits, had left home for tuition as usual yesterday. However, they did not return home till late night.

After family members failed to trace them despite searching at all possible locations, including relatives’ houses and tuition centre, they lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur Police Station late last night.

Sources said two of the missing boys are Class 9 students while the third one studies in Class 7.

Police have registered a missing case and launched a probe. CCTV footage from the locality and surrounding areas are being examined.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Dr. Saravana Vivek M said a special team has been formed to trace the minors.

“Our team has been searching for the boys since last night along with family members. We are examining multiple CCTV footage and using technical tools. We are hopeful of tracing them very soon,” the DCP said.

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Further investigation is underway.

Update:

The three minor boys who went missing from Bhubaneswar after going for tuition have been rescued.

According to reports, Commissionerate Police rescued the three from a relative’s house in Jagatsinghpur district. The trio had gone missing from Chandrasekharpur area in Bhubaneswar.

After registering a missing case, police had started examining CCTV footage, which revealed that the boys had gone to Jagatsinghpur.

Following this, a team of Commissionerate Police went to Jagatsinghpur and rescued the three safely from their relative’s house.

Police have started investigation to ascertain under what circumstances they went to Jagatsinghpur.