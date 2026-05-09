Bhubaneswar: 3 killed, one critical after truck hits multiple vehicles on Fire Station flyover

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Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident at least three people were killed while another one sustained critical injury in a series road accident in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, today. The accident took place on the Fire Station overbridge.

As per reports, a speeding truck hit three vehicles on the overbridge. The accident took place in between 8.15 pm to 8.30 pm, informed Umakant Pradhan, Traffic ACP.

Following the accident the truck managed to flee from the scene.

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The incident took place between 8.15 and 8.30 pm today.

After getting information Khandagiri police along with the traffic police rushed to the spot and took control of the situation. The critical person has been sent to hospital.

Further information awaited.