Bhubaneswar: 1 month old infant rescued from Auto, abandoned or lost yet to be ascertained

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Bhubaneswar: A one month old infant was rescued from an Auto Rickshaw in the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday morning. The incident took place in the Patia area. Commissionerate Police rescued the baby.

As per the information received, the crying of an infant was heard from a parked Autorickshaw near the Subham Apartment in Patia area of Bhubaneswar today morning.

Hearing the baby’s crying inside the auto, the local people informed the police. After getting information Police reached the spot and rescued the infant.

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Later, the child, a baby boy whose age is expected to be in between one month and one and half month, was handed over to the Child Line.

Now, Police are probing who abandoned the baby in such a condition in the Auto or someone mistakenly lost the child in the parked vehicle. The Auto driver said that he do not know about how the child is there in his Auto.

Police probe is underway to find the authentic parents of the child.