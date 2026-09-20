Bhrahmapur jail doctor suspended over witness threat case

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Bhrahmapur: A jail doctor has been suspended by the state Health Department over an alleged witness threat case in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The accused doctor, identified as Sushant Panigrahi, allegedly handed over his mobile phone to two jail inmates, Bikram Panda and Madan Dalei inside the jail on August 28.

The duo allegedly used the doctor’s mobile to call case witness Lalit Mohan Mangaraj and threatened him.

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Following the incident, a case was registered against Sushant at Gosaninuagaon Police Station in Bhrahmapur.

A few days ago, police questioned Sushant and seized his mobile phone in connection with the case.