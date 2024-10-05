Bhoga shops near famous Ghatagan Tarini temple catch fire

Ghatagan: The Bhoga (offering) shops near the famous Goddess Tarini temple in Ghatagan, in Keonjhar district of Odisha reportedly caught fire today at about 9 pm. Fire Services personnel have reached the spot to douse flames.

As per reports, a fire broke out in a shop near the Maa Tarini temple premises in Ghatagan in Keonjhar district. Soon, the fire spread to other shops. As many as eight shops gutted in the flames.

After getting information the fire services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flame. However, by then the shops had already caught heavy fire and property worth lakhs of rupees were lost.

The reason of the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained.