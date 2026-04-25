Bhitarkanika National Park to remain closed from May 1 until July 31

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Rajnagar: The Bhitarkanika National Park will remain closed for visitors from May 1 utill July 31 for crocodile breeding season.

As per Rajanagar Forest Division Authorities, the main reason behind the closure of the national park is to ensure a disturbance-free environment during the annual crocodile breeding and nesting season.

Every year during this period, crocodiles start building nests and laying eggs in the rivers, creeks, and water bodies of Bhitarkanika start. After laying eggs, female crocodiles become highly aggressive and fiercely guard their nests for several weeks. To protect the mother crocodiles and their eggs, the park authorities have decided to ban all tourist activities during these three months.

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Keeping in mind, the tourists safety and to provide to prevent any disturbance to the crocodiles’ mating and nesting process, the park will remain closed for tourists from May untill July 31, 2026, said the Rajanagar Forest Division Authorities.

The national park usually attracts thousands of tourists during the winter season. The main attraction in the park are the crocodile sighting and mangrove exploration.