Bhitarkanika National Park closed for three months for May 1

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Kendrapara: Odisha’s famous crocodile sanctuary Bhitarkanika National Park will be closed for tourists visit from today that is from May 1, 2026 until July 31, 2026. This means the park will be shut down for visitors for three months.

The closure has been announced to provide a disturbance-free environment for the breeding and nesting of estuarine (saltwater) crocodiles.

Rajnagar Forest Division officials announced the annual closure, emphasizing that crocodiles become highly sensitive during the nesting period. Human presence or noise can disrupt the breeding process, and the reptiles are known to become more aggressive during this time.

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During the closure, tourists will not be allowed to enter the national park or the adjoining Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary through main entry points, including Dangmal, Gupti, and Khola. Security arrangements have been strengthened across the area to protect nesting sites.

Bhitarkanika is home to one of India’s largest populations of saltwater crocodiles, with current estimates exceeding 1,800 individuals. The three-month shutdown is a regular conservation measure aimed at safeguarding these ancient reptiles during their most vulnerable phase.

The park is scheduled to reopen for visitors on August 1, 2026.