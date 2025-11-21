Bhawanipatna MLA Sagar Charan Das gets death threat!

Advertisement

Bhawanipatna: Sagar Charan Das, the MLA of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of Odisha has said that he has received death threat.

MLA Das took to X platform on Friday and wrote a post where it was claimed that ‘some miscreants assaulted’ his Bhawanipatna Zone President ‘threatening to kill him’ for not revealing the MLA’s whereabouts and personal details. ‘They even sent a death threat to me through him,” Das wrote.

“If an elected MLA is unsafe in Odisha under the current law & order situation, I worry for the safety of the public,” he also wrote in the tweet.

