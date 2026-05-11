Bhawanipatna-Khariar Road to be four-lane, old bridge over Tel river to be renovated: Minister Prithviraj Harichandan

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Bhubaneswar: The long-standing demand of the people of Bhawanipatna is going to be fulfilled as the Odisha government is going to expand the Bhawanipatna-Khariar Road from two lanes to four lanes, informed PWD Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

Informing about the state government’s decision, Harichandan said that the new Bhawanipatna-Khariar road will create many opportunities for the people of Bhawanipatna and Khariar area.

After the completion of the project, the connectivity between Kalahandi and Nuapada districts will be faster and easier, and the people of the adjoining villages will also be able to reach the cities and markets easily, the Minister hoped.

He further said that the improved roads will enable passenger buses, ambulances and private vehicles to reach their destinations faster, reducing fuel and time wastage. Besides, the farmers and traders will be able to transport their paddy, vegetables, forest produce and other goods to the market easily, boosting economic activity.

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This apart, the improved connectivity will attract shops, petrol pumps, hotels, godowns and small industries and will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals, the Minister said adding that travelling to and from schools, colleges, hospitals and government offices will be more convenient.

Most importantly, the wider roads will help reduce accidents and will also attract tourists and will play a significant role in the long-term growth of Western Odisha by providing easy connectivity to the interior during natural disasters like floods and cyclones.

Five major bridges and 15 minor bridges will also be constructed on this road. Along with this, the old bridge over the Tel river will also be repaired and renovated.

The estimated cost of the 70-km-long road project is Rs 640 crore while the bridges will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 91 crore.