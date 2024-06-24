Bhatruhari Mahatab takes oath of office as pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

Bhubaneswar/ New Delhi: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab has been administered the oath of office as the pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha. Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab is one of the most experienced and senior MPs in the country. This time, he has been made the pro tem speaker in the Lok Sabha.

In the recent past, several important speakers have been on the panel. Bhartruhari Mahatab, who has been winning from Cuttack parliamentary constituency on BJD ticket since 1998, has won this time on BJP ticket.

He has also proved his ability in managing the Lok Sabha by sitting in the Speaker’s chair many times. Bhartruhari Mahatab, who is going to the Lok Sabha for the seventh time, received the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in 2017 and received the Shansad Ratna Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

So there is a lot of talk that the NDA government may appoint him as the next Speaker. Bhartruhari has been elected to Parliament 7 times. He has vast experience in the management of the affairs of the House.

The oath of office was administered to him on Saturday by President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, said reports.

