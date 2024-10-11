Bharatpur police station assault case: Lie detection tests of axed cops complete, know what questions were asked

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the sessional Bharatpur police station assault case that took place on September 14, the lie detection tests of the cops who have been suspended for their involvement in the incident has been completed, informed reliable sources.

According to the sources, the lie detection tests of the cops – former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda, ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo, Sagarika Rath and Prakash Moharana – were conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Gandhinagar of Gujarat.

While SI Baisalini Panda has returned to Odisha after undergoing the lie detection test, the other officers are slated to return back today, said the sources adding that former Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna however will stay back as he is slated to undergo the narco-analysis and brain-mapping test on October 14.

Let us know what the Scientific Officer of the Gandhinagar SFSL asked Dinakrushna. Sources said that the police officer was asked three different types of questions during the test. Firstly, he was asked some easy questions (about him), secondly, questions regarding the incident and lastly he was asked some questions beyond the incident.

Below are some of the questions Dinakrushna was reportedly asked:

What did you eat?

Did you sleep well at night?

Who called you to go to the police station?

What did you see when you reached the police station?

Why was the army officer kept in custody?

Why was the army officer detained despite showing his identity card and claiming to be working in the Indian army?

Why was the army officer’s fiancée was beaten up?

Why she was assaulted inside the police station?

On whose direction, the army officer and his fiancée were detained?

Was there CCTV in the Bharatpur polices station?

As per the sources, the Gandhinagar DSFL is most likely to submit its test reports in the court by October 21, following which the Odisha Crime Brach will analyze them and is expected to come up with its probe report by the end of this month.