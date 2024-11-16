Bharatpur case: Tenure of CR Das Commission of Inquiry extended till 31st January 2025

Bhubaneswar: In the much discussed Bharatpur case of Odisha, the tenure of CR Das Commission of Inquiry has been extended till 31st January 2025.

It is to be noted that the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry was initially for 2 months and it was to end on November 22, 2024. However, now the tenure has been extended for another 70 days.

A notification issued by the Home Department of Government of Odisha recently said that ‘it is felt necessary to extend the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry consisting of Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash (Retd) appointed… to enquire into cases and counter cases lodged alleging misbehaviour/ assault of a woman and a serving army officer inside Bharatpur Police Station, Bhubaneswar.”

Therefore, the state govt amended the original notification and substituted the words, “within 31st January, 2025’ for the words, ‘within 60 days’.

It is to be noted that a serving Army officer and his girlfriend allegedly faced harassment and misbehaviour at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The couple had visited the police station to report a complaint, but instead, they were allegedly mistreated by police personnel.

