Bharatpur case: Orissa HC directs immediate installation of CCTVs in all police stations

Cuttack: On hearing a PIL relating to the Bharatpur assault case, the Orissa HC has directed immediate installation of cameras in all police stations across the state.

According to reports, in the Bharatpur police station case hearing the High Court gave the decision. A public interest litigation (PIL) was heard in the High Court regarding the lack of CCTV in Bharatpur police station.

The High Court has praised the government’s initiative while the police investigation continued in the Bharatpur police station incident. The government informed the court that the state government will come up with SOPs for better handling of army forces in the police stations.

The data was submitted on the CCTVs on the police stations in the state of Odisha. Out of 593 police stations in Odisha, the CCTV was not operational in 456. CCTV of all police stations have been made operational on an emergency basis.

Further, presently there is no CCTV in 13 police stations in Odisha. High Court ordered to install CCTV in these police stations within 15 days. The government has submitted a statement that the control of all CCTV cameras is in the district SPs office and DGs office.