Bharatpur assault case: Victim meets Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: In the Bharatpur assault case, the victim, her fiancé the Captain and her father met the Chief Minister on Monday. According to reports, the Captain, his fiancé and father met the Chief Minister after the abuse incident in Bharatpur police station came to the fore.

The meeting and discussion with the Chief Minister took place at the Lok Seva Bhawan. The victim’s father said that the Chief Minister promised to resolve all the issues while the discussion remained positive and ended on a positive note.

A representative of the retired army officers also met the Chief Minister. At the meeting were present the Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and other government representatives.

On the other hand it is worth mentioning here that, rituals and puja in Bharatpur police station have been conducted by the newly appointed IIC Dipak Khandayatray, said reports on Monday. According to reports, the former IIC of Bharatpur Police Station Dinakrushna Mishra was transferred following the alleged assault in Bharatpur police station.

It is worth mentioning that the CCTVs are also being installed in the police station today following the incident. The Orissa High Court clearly mentioned that the name or the photos of the victim or the major shall not be used in any news platform. A violation of this will draw major penalty.

Earlier today, Former HC Judge CR Dash to head commission of inquiry to probe Bharatpur assault incident. It is worth mentioning that, the Odisha Crime Branch is investigating the case of attack, assault and harassment of an Indian Army officer and his fiancé in the Bharatpur Police station.