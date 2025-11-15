Bharatpur ASI attack case: Two arrested, one absconding

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were arrested after a group of youths allegedly attacked the cops who had reached Ramanisahi locality under Bharatpur police limits in Bhubaneswar to resolve a dispute between a house owner and a tenant.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Mama Behera and Khaleswari Behera.

On Thursday evening, the house owner, accompanied by some supporters, went to ask the tenant to vacate the house, which led to a fierce altercation. As the situation escalated, the PCR team arrived to intervene. During the attempt, a group of youths suddenly attacked the police.

The attackers allegedly beat the police personnel and pelted stones at the PCR van, damaging the vehicle. In the assault, an ASI Prafulla Kumar Parida suffered injuries to his face, while two other policemen were also hurt.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.