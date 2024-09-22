Bharatpur Army Major case: Crime Branch likely to arrest suspended IIC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch is investigating the case of attack assault and harassment of an Indian Army officer and his fiancée in the Bharatpur Police station here.

Sources have revealed that the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur Police Station Dinakrushna Mishra, who was suspended recently on Friday, will likely be arrested by the Crime Branch.

On the other hand, crime branch has also recorded the statements of the army major and his finacee. The crime branch is investigating the case and trying to find out the happenings of that fateful day.

A report regarding the progress of the investigation and the possible action that will be taken against the accused has also been sent to the Women rights commission.

Yesterday, the police arrested the 7 youths who harassed the couple while they wereon their to home and suspended five officers, including the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub-Inspector Baisalini Panda, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Handa.

However, the seven youths werebgranted bail just four hours of their arrest.

The incident reportedly took place on September 15. The Army officer and his finacee were returning from a hotel late at night when some miscreants harassed them in a road rage incident. So, they went to the Bharatpur Police station to lodge a complaint against them. However, instead of addressing their concerns, the police allegedly tortured the officer and the woman.

The incident has sparked outrage among retired Army officials, who are demanding stronger action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Chandaka police has recreated the crime scene with the seven accused and the suspended police officers. The suspended police officers have reportedly shown a demo of what happened inside the police station on September 15.

Crime Branch has also recorded the statement of the suspended police officers. Meanwhile, the Police Association met top Police officials and pleaded in favour of Police personnel in this case.