Bharat Taxi Service Coming to Odisha; Cooperation Minister Tells Assembly

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Bhubaneswar: Drivers operating under app-based ride-hailing networks in Odisha may soon see an end to heavy platform commissions, as the state government prepares to roll out its own cooperative-driven mobility service, “Bharat Taxi.”

The initiative was formally outlined on the floor of the Odisha Legislative Assembly by State Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta. Responding to queries regarding the persistent financial strain faced by commercial drivers, the minister confirmed that plans are actively underway to introduce the platform across the state in the coming months.

At the core of the government’s intervention is the revenue model. Under existing multinational aggregator models—such as Ola and Uber—cab and auto-rickshaw operators frequently forfeit between 20 percent and 30 percent of their earnings on every trip in platform fees.

Bharat Taxi is engineered to operate on a zero-commission cooperative structure. Under the proposed framework, 100 percent of the customer’s fare will flow directly to the driver, eliminating intermediary deductions.

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Beyond earnings protection, the state plans to integrate welfare measures directly into the system. Minister Bal Samanta indicated that drivers onboarded onto the Bharat Taxi network will receive structured social security benefits, including formal health coverage, personal accidental insurance, and retirement provisions, alongside tailored credit access for vehicle upgrades and maintenance.

Passengers, meanwhile, are slated to receive standardized, regulated pricing designed to curb arbitrary surge pricing during peak hours, adverse weather, or localized transport shortages.

The cooperative mobility model has already gained operational ground elsewhere in the country. Developed under the aegis of the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) alongside central cooperative bodies, the platform is designed to give regional transport workers direct ownership over digital booking infrastructure.

Preparatory work in Odisha—spanning departmental coordination between transport and cooperation officials, driver onboarding drives, and regional app customization—is currently in progress ahead of a phased municipal rollout.