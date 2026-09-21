Bharat Masala Odisha T20 League CM Trophy: Sambalpur Warriors Begin Campaign with Victory, Watch

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Cuttack: Sambalpur Warriors started their campaign with a win in the Bharat Masala Odisha T20 League CM Trophy today.

In the inaugural match played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, the Sambalpur Warriors defeated Cuttack Panthers by 9 runs.

Batting first, Sambalpur Warriors scored 193 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted overs. Captain Gaurav Choudhary played a blistering knock of 92 runs off just 44 balls, which included 9 fours and 6 sixes. For Cuttack Panthers, Abhishek Singh bowled brilliantly, taking 3 wickets for 32 runs in 4 overs.

Cuttack Panthers lost the match by 9 runs.

For his match-winning 92-run innings, Sambalpur Warriors captain Gaurav Choudhary was awarded the Player of the Match. The award was presented by Bharat Masala Chairman and Founder Surendranath Panda.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was present at his home ground on the occasion and said that this Odisha T20 League CM Trophy will definitely encourage youngsters.

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Swing Master and Brand Ambassador of the tournament, Debashish Mohanty was also present and said that this platform will be covered from all angles to provide all facilities, infrastructure, exposure camps and exposure matches to the players.

He added that this platform will help the young players to feel that they are playing in the OPL and this platform will be noticed by IPL team coaches, which will secure the future of the players.

The league is being held across India, with leagues already held in Delhi, UP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, but this Odisha league will be watched closely ahead of the upcoming IPL auction.

Watch the video here:

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