Bharat Bandh on February 12 Likely to Disrupt Services in Odisha, Essential Operations to Continue

A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called on February 12 by several central trade unions and farmer groups, with Odisha expected to witness disruptions across public services and commercial activities. While there has been no official state order declaring a holiday, the strike call is likely to impact transport, banking and educational institutions in several districts.

The bandh has been announced as a protest against the implementation of the four labour codes and other policy decisions that unions claim affect workers’ rights and job security. Farmer organisations have also extended support to the strike, adding to the scale of participation.

In Odisha, schools and colleges may remain closed in certain areas depending on local conditions. Banks and post offices are also expected to face interruptions, with employees’ unions reportedly supporting the strike. Government offices and public sector units could function with limited staff if attendance is affected.

Public transport services, including buses, may operate partially or remain off the roads in areas where protest activities intensify. Local markets and business establishments could shut as a precautionary measure. Industrial operations may also see reduced activity if workers participate in the bandh.

However, essential services are expected to remain operational. Hospitals, emergency medical services, pharmacies, water supply and electricity services are likely to function normally. Airport operations are not expected to be affected, though road and rail transport could experience delays depending on ground-level developments.

Authorities are expected to monitor the situation to maintain law and order and ensure that emergency services are not disrupted. Residents have been advised to plan travel and banking transactions in advance, keeping in mind the possibility of service interruptions.

The extent of disruption in Odisha will depend on the level of participation and local enforcement on the day of the bandh. While previous nationwide strikes have led to varying degrees of impact, February 12 could see moderate to significant slowdowns in daily activities across the state.