Bharat Bandh Hits Odisha: Passengers Stranded at Cuttack’s Netaji Bus Terminal, Protests Disrupt Towns, watch

Cuttack: Bharat Bandh call has hit places across Odisha. Passengers have been witnessed stranded at Cuttack’s Netaji Bus Terminal. Not only in Cuttack, passengers, customers, office goers and women as well as children are facing problems to attend their daily works due to the protest. The 12 hour Bandh call has disrupted life of citizens in many towns of Odisha.

In Bhubaneswar, among other places, the protestors have blocked the National Highway near Jaydev Vihar. As they are picketing and restraining people and vehicles to move ahead, long queues of vehicles are seen stranded on the flyover.

The effect of Bandh has also been witnessed at the famous Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack. Passengers who have arrived in the night buses are facing problems to go to their houses as buses connecting to their places have been stopped operating due to the protest. The number of buses entering the terminal is less since morning. Some passengers who came in night coaches are waiting to go to their destinations.

Balangir:

The roads have been closed in Balangir also due to the protest. All government and private institutions, schools and colleges, shops and vehicular traffic in the district have been disrupted by the protestors.

Balasore:

Similarly, the 12-hour bandh call has effected Balasore. Trade union leaders are protesting at Balasore bus stand and railway station.

Bhadrak:

Also Bhadrak has been effected by the protest. The National Highway has been blocked at Bant Chhaka on the National Highway No. 16. Along with the closure of vehicular traffic, all shops and markets in Bhadrak are closed. Police have been deployed at various places.

Sundargarh:

Effect of 12-hour Bharat Bandh call has also been seen in Sundargarh district. Vehicular movement on National Highways 520 and 143 has completely disrupted while shops and bazaars are not open. Railway blockade have been seen in Patasahi. The protest is being led by Banai MLA Laxman Munda.

The picture of the impact of the shutdown will become clear as time goes on. It is expected to affect banking services, educational institutions, petrol pumps, and government and private offices.

