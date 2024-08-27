Bhanjanagar RCMS Secretary convicted in vigilance corruption case

Bhanjanagar: Santosh Kumar Maharana, the Secretary of Regional Cooperative Marketing Societies (RCMS) Ltd in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine in a vigilance corruption case.

Maharana was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act 1988/120-B/109 IPC, for showing undue official favour to a purchaser in connection with sale (by under valuation ignoring the bench mark value) of a piece of land belonging to RCMS, Bhanjanagar, thereby misappropriating Govt. fund to the tune of Rs 19,46,460.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Maharana from service following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.