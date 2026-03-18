Bhadrak: Youth thrashes RI at his office, watch viral video

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Chandbali: A youth was seen thrashing the Revenue Inspector (RI) at his office in chandbali in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

As seen in the video, the youth is discussing with the RI while another man is sitting on the bench. Within no time the youth gets raised and starts slaping the RI. While he is beating the RI, the third man trying to stop him, but in the meanwhile another man intervenes and takes away the RI from there. And all of them get out of the CCTV footage zone.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Sarana of Chandbali tehsil in Bhadrak district.

The victim RI has been identified as Tapas Ranjan Jena.

The attacker has been identified as Subash Das of Jagannathpur village of Bhuinbrutti Panchayat.

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Following the incident, the RI had has filed a written complaint with the Chandbali police station and the Tehsildar. RI has been admitted to the hospital.

Watch the video here:

Bhadrak: Man thrashes RI at his office, watch viral video Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised. Please watch with caution.#Bhadrak#Odisha pic.twitter.com/vmvzmlzNP3 — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) March 18, 2026