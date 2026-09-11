Bhadrak: Youth dies after being hit by tractor

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Chandbali: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed after being hit by a tractor in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place on the Chandbali-Aradi main road near Baligaon NAC road today.

The deceased has been identified as Dipti Ranjan Das, son of Nrusingha Das of Baligaon.

According to reports, Dipti Ranjan was standing near his scooty parked by the roadside when the tractor ran over him. He was immediately rushed to the Chandbali Community Health Centre (CHC).

After first aid, he was referred to Cuttack for better treatment, but he died on the way.

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After hearing the news of his death, angry locals demanded compensation and justice for the family. Enraged people blocked the Chandbali-Bhadrak State Highway at Madhubabu Chhak by burning tyres and raising slogans.

Similarly, locals have also blocked the Baligaon road on the Chandbali-Aradi main road by putting up barricades. Due to the road blockade, vehicular movement disrupted and commuters faced severe inconvenience.

By the time this report was written Police had reached the spot and were holding discussions with the protestors to pacify them.