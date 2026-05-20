Bhadrak woman abandons three children and husband, vanishes with gold and lakhs of rupees

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Bhadrak: A man has approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking justice in Odisha’s Bhadrak district after his wife allegedly fled with cash, gold and silver ornaments.

This incident has been reported from Shyamsundarpur village under Pirahat police limits.

According to reports, the complainant Karunakar Ojha’s wife, Sabitri Ojha, had gone to deposit money in a bank on March 3 but never returned home. After searching for her at various places, the family lodged a missing complaint at Pirahat Police Station.

Karunakar, who works as a daily wage labourer, alleged that despite filing the complaint, no concrete action has been taken by the police so far.

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He further claimed that his wife had taken loans from different sources in the village and fled with more than Rs 5 lakh cash along with gold and silver ornaments.

The husband also alleged that Sabitri eloped with a young man carrying the cash and valuables. He claimed that he is now struggling to raise his three children while also facing pressure from lenders to repay the loan installments.

Seeking justice, he met the Bhadrak SP and demanded immediate action to trace his wife and recover the money.