Bhadrak Student Found Hanged in Toilet with Hands Tied, Family Alleges Murder

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Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a student who had gone for morning walk today was found hanged in a toilet while his hands and legs were tied in Bhadrak district of Odisha. His family has claimed it to be a case of murder and files police complaint. The incident took place in Charampa High School Road area under Bhadrak Town PS limits.

The deceased has been identified as Sambit Kumar Biswal. He was studying in the second year of +3.

According to reports, Sambit had left for a morning walk with friends earlier in the day. Later, his family found his body inside a toilet outside the house. His body had a cloth tied around the neck and face, and his hands and feet were bound. The family immediately informed the police.

Bhadrak Town Police reached the spot, recovered the body, and launched an investigation.

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Family members have alleged that Sambit was killed in a planned manner, either due to family enmity or by his friends.

Police said further investigation is underway.

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